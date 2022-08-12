VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] Is Currently 18.10 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VIZIO Holding Corp. [NYSE: VZIO] closed the trading session at $12.33 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.805, while the highest price level was $13.84. The company report on August 10, 2022 that VIZIO Holding Corp. Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results.

Platform+ net revenue increased 69% year-over-year (YoY) to $110.8 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.54 percent and weekly performance of 18.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 905.11K shares, VZIO reached to a volume of 3643923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for VIZIO Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VZIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

VZIO stock trade performance evaluation

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.22. With this latest performance, VZIO shares gained by 68.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.78 for VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.72, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $303 million, or 21.50% of VZIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,466,681, which is approximately 33.689% of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,339,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.17 million in VZIO stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $27.65 million in VZIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in VIZIO Holding Corp. [NYSE:VZIO] by around 9,234,822 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,595,873 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,704,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,535,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZIO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,020,007 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,690,479 shares during the same period.