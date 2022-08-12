UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $3.50

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.38 during the day while it closed the day at $4.00. The company report on August 9, 2022 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

$215.4 million in 2Q22 Net Income; Second Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $29.9 billion, including Purchase Volume of $22.4 billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale and #1 purchase mortgage originator in America, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported 2Q22 net income of $215.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.09. Loan origination volume for the quarter was $29.9 billion, which included $22.4 billion in purchase volume. Net income for the second quarter was inclusive of a $26.2 million increase in fair value of MSRs.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -0.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UWMC stock has inclined by 14.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.47% and lost -32.43% year-on date.

The market cap for UWMC stock reached $6.35 billion, with 1.59 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 2975596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, UWMC shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 4.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.15%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $166 million, or 44.90% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,332,640, which is approximately 5.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 7,958,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.84 million in UWMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.41 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly -18.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 17,910,423 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,172,891 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,446,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,529,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,007,541 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,947,124 shares during the same period.