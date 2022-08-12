UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Is Currently -0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] slipped around -4.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $532.86 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that UnitedHealthcare’s Surest Offers a New Approach to Health Insurance.

Surest™, formerly Bind, offers a new approach to health benefits that eliminates deductibles and offers access to clear, upfront pricing information before people access care.

Surest members show improved satisfaction; plans offer up to 15% lower health care costs for employers and reduced member out-of-pocket expenses by up to 44%1.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is now 6.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNH Stock saw the intraday high of $538.634 and lowest of $529.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 553.29, which means current price is +19.55% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3000015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $572.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.14.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 509.88, while it was recorded at 535.90 for the last single week of trading, and 491.00 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.42%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $438,016 million, or 89.50% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,630,913, which is approximately 1.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,016,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.78 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.01 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,383 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 30,782,159 shares. Additionally, 1,311 investors decreased positions by around 32,475,298 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 758,751,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,008,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,680 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 639,127 shares during the same period.