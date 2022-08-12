UBS slashes price target on The Southern Company [SO] – find out why.

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -0.50% or -0.39 points to close at $77.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3617688 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Historic Nuclear Regulatory Commission 103(g) finding marks a critical step leading up to Vogtle Unit 3 fuel load.

Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear look to next steps, startup process for the new unit.

Georgia Power announced today a historic milestone in the completion of Vogtle Unit 3 near Waynesboro, Ga. – the receipt of the 103(g) finding from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This finding was confirmed in an official letter received by Southern Nuclear and signifies that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with the Combined License and NRC regulations. No further NRC findings are necessary in order for Southern Nuclear to load fuel or begin the startup sequence for the new unit.

It opened the trading session at $78.28, the shares rose to $78.82 and dropped to $77.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SO points out that the company has recorded 14.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, SO reached to a volume of 3617688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 73 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.63, while it was recorded at 77.78 for the last single week of trading, and 69.54 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $52,627 million, or 63.00% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,645,885, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,532,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.92 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 19.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 798 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 50,002,749 shares. Additionally, 686 investors decreased positions by around 37,669,139 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 587,903,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 675,575,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,535,993 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 6,323,098 shares during the same period.