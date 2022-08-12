The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell -10.73% so far this year. What now?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.29 at the close of the session, up 2.65%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that THE WENDY’S COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

“We are proud of the entire Wendy’s® system for delivering a third consecutive quarter of accelerating double digit Global same-restaurant sales on a two-year basis, which exceeded our expectations,” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. “This momentum contributed to a significant sequential Company-operated restaurant margin expansion, highlighting the strength of the underlying business and our brand as well as our commitment to the restaurant economic model in a challenging environment. Our business continued to outperform the competition and our franchisees are operating from a position of strength after achieving record profits across the US and Canada in 2021. This success drives alignment behind our commitment to deliver growth across our three strategic pillars and gives us confidence that we will achieve our vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.”.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -10.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $21.485 and lowest of $20.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.48, which means current price is +35.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 3036474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $22.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 46.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 21.05 for the last single week of trading, and 21.05 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.32%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,251 million, or 72.70% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,948,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.13 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $329.24 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,681,242 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 14,399,290 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 122,621,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,701,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,400,086 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,291,734 shares during the same period.