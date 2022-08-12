TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] is -39.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -0.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on August 9, 2022 that TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We made tremendous progress in growing and enhancing our business during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, despite the many challenges presented by the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continued to see increased demand for our services, highlighting the breadth and resilience of our business model against a challenging macro environment. To achieve the growth potential of our business, we will continue to expand our business by executing strategic initiatives, exploring growth opportunities, and providing high-quality products and services to our customers. We remain focused on providing invaluable services and support to best serve the demand of our customers. Specifically, we will continue to make progress and work toward on our strategic expansion, including expanding sales channels, growing our customer base, and keeping explore growth opportunities in the global gold spot trading market, digital cloud warehouse market and lightweight new materials market. In addition to our strategic expansion, we aim to manage expenses prudently and improve operating efficiency. We believe these initiatives will support us to generate new business growth and build momentum toward our growth objectives. As we look ahead to the fiscal year 2022 and beyond, we will strive to expand our capabilities to serve our customers, grow our business, and provide higher returns to our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6055377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TD Holdings Inc. stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for GLG stock reached $69.37 million, with 198.44 million shares outstanding and 182.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 6055377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GLG stock performed recently?

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2471, while it was recorded at 0.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3184 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.46 and a Gross Margin at +1.50. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48.

Insider trade positions for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 920,700, which is approximately 1346.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 488,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GLG stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $72000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 1975.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 1,506,699 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 570,043 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 92,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,984,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,500 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 546,544 shares during the same period.