Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] Stock trading around $1.85 per share: What’s Next?

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Surface Oncology Reports Financial Results and Business Highlights for Second Quarter 2022.

– SRF388 clinical data presented at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting demonstrated monotherapy responses in two different indications, combination activity and notable disease stabilization – .

– Interim SRF617 clinical data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022 –.

Surface Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SURF stock has declined by -5.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.86% and lost -61.30% year-on date.

The market cap for SURF stock reached $102.16 million, with 54.66 million shares outstanding and 49.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 747.13K shares, SURF reached a trading volume of 3574439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SURF shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SURF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SURF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

SURF stock trade performance evaluation

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, SURF shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8026, while it was recorded at 1.7880 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4088 for the last 200 days.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of -2828.92 and a Gross Margin at -34.35. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2920.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.47.

Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 62.00% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,557,382, which is approximately 4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,653,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.61 million in SURF stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, currently with $5.45 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 11,157,817 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,301,255 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,522,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,981,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,889,732 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,502 shares during the same period.