SunOpta Inc. [STKL] stock Initiated by Cowen analyst, price target now $15

SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ: STKL] price surged by 20.16 percent to reach at $1.8. The company report on August 10, 2022 that SunOpta Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 20.4% vs. prior year to $243.5 million.

Gross profit increased $8.6 million to $34.9 million and gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 14.3%.

A sum of 4977831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. SunOpta Inc. shares reached a high of $11.47 and dropped to a low of $9.60 until finishing in the latest session at $10.73.

The one-year STKL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.36. The average equity rating for STKL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunOpta Inc. [STKL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STKL shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STKL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for SunOpta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SunOpta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on STKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunOpta Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

STKL Stock Performance Analysis:

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, STKL shares gained by 19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.48 for SunOpta Inc. [STKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunOpta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunOpta Inc. [STKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.51 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. SunOpta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

SunOpta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

STKL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunOpta Inc. go to 3.80%.

SunOpta Inc. [STKL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $811 million, or 62.50% of STKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STKL stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 20,726,126, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, holding 7,132,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.53 million in STKL stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $60.25 million in STKL stock with ownership of nearly -0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunOpta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in SunOpta Inc. [NASDAQ:STKL] by around 8,590,272 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,552,173 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 57,464,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,607,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STKL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,973,122 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,350,189 shares during the same period.