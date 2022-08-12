SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] Stock trading around $28.26 per share: What’s Next?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SWTX] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -4.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.26. The company report on August 4, 2022 that SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

– Phase 3 DeFi Trial Evaluating Nirogacestat in Adult Patients with Progressing Desmoid Tumors Met Its Primary and All Key Secondary Endpoints –.

– Encouraging Preliminary Data from Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Nirogacestat in Combination with Low-Dose Belantamab Mafodotin in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Presented at ASCO; Combination Continues in Ongoing Phase 2 Trial and Expands into Additional Sub-Studies with Standard of Care Agents –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3572362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.52%.

The market cap for SWTX stock reached $1.30 billion, with 48.94 million shares outstanding and 40.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SWTX reached a trading volume of 3572362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $58 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SWTX stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SWTX shares from 40 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55.

How has SWTX stock performed recently?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.82. With this latest performance, SWTX shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.05, while it was recorded at 34.05 for the last single week of trading, and 49.66 for the last 200 days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Insider trade positions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [SWTX]

There are presently around $1,424 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,046,209, which is approximately 53.211% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,028,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.36 million in SWTX stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $136.53 million in SWTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SWTX] by around 7,376,326 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 2,364,381 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 40,649,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,390,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWTX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 845,429 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,435 shares during the same period.