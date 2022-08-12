Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] fell -61.61% so far this year. What now?

Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE: DTC] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -0.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.00. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Solo Brands Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Strong Sales Growth Year-Over-Year.

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) (“Solo Brands” or “the Company”), a portfolio of rapidly growing direct-to-consumer lifestyle brands, today announced its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3186785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Solo Brands Inc. stands at 20.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.09%.

The market cap for DTC stock reached $585.00 million, with 94.67 million shares outstanding and 31.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.06K shares, DTC reached a trading volume of 3186785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Solo Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Solo Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solo Brands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has DTC stock performed recently?

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.45. With this latest performance, DTC shares gained by 32.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading.

Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solo Brands Inc. [DTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.62. Solo Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55.

Solo Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solo Brands Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Solo Brands Inc. [DTC]

There are presently around $455 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTC stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 44,034,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III (GPLLC), L.L.C., holding 11,722,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.34 million in DTC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $41.3 million in DTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solo Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Solo Brands Inc. [NYSE:DTC] by around 2,087,135 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,345,596 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 66,457,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,889,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 699,192 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,378 shares during the same period.