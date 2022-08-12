Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Stock trading around $10.51 per share: What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.27%.

Over the last 12 months, SBSW stock dropped by -37.40%. The one-year Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.07. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.13 billion, with 713.19 million shares outstanding and 172.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, SBSW stock reached a trading volume of 3249763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $15.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.20.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 61.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.74. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $388,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SBSW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to 4.03%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $500 million, or 8.00% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,485,875, which is approximately 13.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,094,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.03 million in SBSW stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $35.28 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly 5.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 12,648,868 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,703,884 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 29,191,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,544,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,635,086 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,786 shares during the same period.