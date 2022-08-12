Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell -51.35% so far this year. What now?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, down -2.25%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Sema4 to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Sema4 (Nasdaq: SMFR), an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. On the same day, Katherine Stueland, Chief Executive Officer of Sema4, and Richard Miao, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Sema4, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock is now -51.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMFR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.48 and lowest of $2.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.65, which means current price is +95.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 4035248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFR shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.02. With this latest performance, SMFR shares gained by 36.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.66 and a Gross Margin at -11.46. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.17.

Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $243 million, or 36.70% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 25,156,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.60% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 13,848,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.05 million in SMFR stocks shares; and SB MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $16.17 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly -17.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 14,939,230 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 20,306,912 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 76,878,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,124,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,300 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,075,872 shares during the same period.