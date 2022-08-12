REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $1

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: REE] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, up 9.09%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that REE Automotive Debuts P7-B, an Electric Class 3 Box Truck.

New powered by REE EV to begin real-world customer evaluations this winter.

REE Automotive Ltd. stock is now -76.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.51 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.92, which means current price is +25.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, REE reached a trading volume of 2946954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REE shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for REE Automotive Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for REE Automotive Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on REE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for REE Automotive Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has REE stock performed recently?

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, REE shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2992, while it was recorded at 1.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7410 for the last 200 days.

REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and REE Automotive Ltd. [REE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8591600.00 and a Gross Margin at -16483.33. REE Automotive Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8422166.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.89.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for REE Automotive Ltd. [REE]

There are presently around $98 million, or 20.50% of REE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REE stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 26,671,165, which is approximately 43068.401% of the company’s market cap and around 20.82% of the total institutional ownership; M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 13,984,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.46 million in REE stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $18.16 million in REE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in REE Automotive Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ:REE] by around 38,357,547 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,138,963 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 35,020,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,516,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,442 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 331,514 shares during the same period.