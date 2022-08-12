Post Holdings Inc. [POST] gain 16.56% so far this year. What now?

Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE: POST] plunged by -$4.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $89.50 during the day while it closed the day at $85.98. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Post Holdings Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (the “Company” or “Post”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of the Company’s 2.50% convertible senior notes maturing in 2027 (the “Notes”) to eligible purchasers. In addition, the offering size was increased from $400.0 million to $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Post also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days beginning on, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The issuance and sale of the Notes are expected to settle on August 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed on the issue date by the Company’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s existing senior notes. The Notes will accrue interest at a rate of 2.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2023, and will mature on August 15, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

Post Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POST stock has inclined by 9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.62% and gained 16.56% year-on date.

The market cap for POST stock reached $5.08 billion, with 61.70 million shares outstanding and 54.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.43K shares, POST reached a trading volume of 3567541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Post Holdings Inc. [POST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POST shares is $91.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Post Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $120 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Post Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $120, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on POST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Post Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for POST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for POST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

POST stock trade performance evaluation

Post Holdings Inc. [POST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, POST shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Post Holdings Inc. [POST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.89, while it was recorded at 88.82 for the last single week of trading, and 74.68 for the last 200 days.

Post Holdings Inc. [POST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Post Holdings Inc. [POST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.62. Post Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.50.

Return on Total Capital for POST is now 6.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Post Holdings Inc. [POST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.81. Additionally, POST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Post Holdings Inc. [POST] managed to generate an average of $15,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Post Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Post Holdings Inc. [POST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Post Holdings Inc. go to -0.40%.

Post Holdings Inc. [POST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,866 million, or 97.70% of POST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POST stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 7,000,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,256,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.99 million in POST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $412.25 million in POST stock with ownership of nearly 0.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Post Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Post Holdings Inc. [NYSE:POST] by around 3,683,785 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 5,273,197 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 47,639,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,596,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POST stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,380 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 571,591 shares during the same period.