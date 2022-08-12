Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] is -29.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: KTTA] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 6.83%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Results of Preclinical Study Demonstrating Tolerizing Vaccine Efficacy in Relapsing-Remitting Model of Multiple Sclerosis.

— PAS002 is a proprietary DNA tolerizing vaccine construct encoding GlialCAM —- PAS002 effectively reduces disease severity, delays onset of illness, while also reducing relapse severity —- GlialCAM fragment is present in monkeypox virus, supporting a potential role in current vaccine development –.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced positive results from a preclinical proof of concept study of PAS002, its tolerizing vaccine program in multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock is now -29.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KTTA Stock saw the intraday high of $1.47 and lowest of $1.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.50, which means current price is +54.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 162.86K shares, KTTA reached a trading volume of 12031613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTTA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1147.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has KTTA stock performed recently?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, KTTA shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0746, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4834 for the last 200 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +90.84 and a Gross Margin at -14.69. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14430.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.11.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 117.50 and a Current Ratio set at 117.50.

Insider trade positions for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [KTTA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.30% of KTTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTTA stocks are: K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. with ownership of 550,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 72,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in KTTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71000.0 in KTTA stock with ownership of nearly 345.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:KTTA] by around 164,609 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 90,116 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 482,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,212 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 90,116 shares during the same period.