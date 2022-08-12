Novartis AG [NVS] Stock trading around $85.58 per share: What’s Next?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] loss -2.12% or -1.85 points to close at $85.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2721310 shares. The company report on July 25, 2022 that Applications for proposed first-of-a-kind multiple sclerosis biosimilar natalizumab accepted by US FDA and EMA.

Submission of proposed biosimilar supported by comprehensive package; aims to expand treatment access for people with multiple sclerosis in US and EU.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease that can drastically affect an individual’s everyday life and requires life-long treatment.

It opened the trading session at $85.83, the shares rose to $86.51 and dropped to $85.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVS points out that the company has recorded -1.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 2721310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for NVS stock

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.01, while it was recorded at 86.33 for the last single week of trading, and 85.91 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.11 and a Gross Margin at +69.27. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.53.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $210,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 4.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $17,659 million, or 9.70% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 27,844,209, which is approximately -1.435% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,604,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.33 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -10.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 11,338,306 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 11,404,290 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 183,607,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,350,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,927,705 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,524,543 shares during the same period.