Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $6.50

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] slipped around -0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, down -25.00%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Nextdoor Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss these results and outlook. A live webcast of our second quarter 2022 earnings release call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com. After the live event, the audio recording for the webcast can be accessed on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor has also posted a Shareholder Letter on its Investor Relations website, which provides an overview of business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now -65.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIND Stock saw the intraday high of $3.21 and lowest of $2.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.59, which means current price is +9.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 9794198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has KIND stock performed recently?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.42. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -26.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.65 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.84. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.40 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

Insider trade positions for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]

There are presently around $208 million, or 73.70% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,622,750, which is approximately -1.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.85 million in KIND stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $14.46 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 14,358,225 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 24,131,468 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,632,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,122,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,964,862 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,023 shares during the same period.