Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NLTX] gained 3.73% or 0.04 points to close at $1.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2663219 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results & Provides Corporate Update.

Company to Host Conference Call Today, August 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a midyear corporate update.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.05 and dropped to $0.9723, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLTX points out that the company has recorded -67.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 307.00K shares, NLTX reached to a volume of 2663219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLTX shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NLTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for NLTX stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, NLTX shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0458, while it was recorded at 1.0178 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7965 for the last 200 days.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.47.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.20.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. go to 31.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NLTX]

There are presently around $23 million, or 60.80% of NLTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLTX stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,821,740, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.48% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 3,465,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 million in NLTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.61 million in NLTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NLTX] by around 2,370,886 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,140,302 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,161,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,673,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,465 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,501,536 shares during the same period.