Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] Revenue clocked in at $20.10 million, down -7.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] gained 2.32% or 0.08 points to close at $3.53 with a heavy trading volume of 4649384 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Dale Baker, ex-General Electric Executive, Joins Nano Dimension’s Senior Management as President of the Americas.

Formerly President and/or CEO of Seven Companies.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy. Mr. Baker will report to Zivi Nedivi, Global President of Nano Dimension. Mr. Baker is replacing Sean Patterson, who is leaving to take a position as a COO of a printed circuit board manufacturer.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $3.74 and dropped to $3.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NNDM points out that the company has recorded -9.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, NNDM reached to a volume of 4649384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

Trading performance analysis for NNDM stock

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.38 and a Gross Margin at -48.63. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1913.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.33.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.00 and a Current Ratio set at 29.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $192 million, or 21.60% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,322,702, which is approximately -13.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,597,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.76 million in NNDM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $15.07 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 201.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 10,166,531 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,564,873 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 37,719,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,450,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,578,919 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,032,345 shares during the same period.