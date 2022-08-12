Morgan Stanley lifts Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] traded at a high on 08/11/22, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.89. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Apollo Closes on $2.35 Billion in Commitments for Apollo Origination Partnership Fund I.

Fund Close Contributes to Apollo’s $50 Billion-plus of Direct Lending AUM.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has closed on approximately $2.35 billion in commitments for Apollo Origination Partnership Fund I (“AOP” or the “Fund”), its inaugural fund dedicated to large corporate direct lending. The new fund contributes to Apollo’s more than $50 billion1 of AUM across its direct lending strategies and platforms.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3043189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for APO stock reached $35.26 billion, with 586.50 million shares outstanding and 354.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3043189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $69.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.34.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.62, while it was recorded at 58.75 for the last single week of trading, and 62.40 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +138.03 and a Gross Margin at +99.24. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +50.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 18.60%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $19,467 million, or 54.30% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 67,823,116 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 127,037,123 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 124,854,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,715,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,031,148 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 89,109,168 shares during the same period.