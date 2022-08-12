Mizuho lifts Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $154.77 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Raises 2022 Financial Guidance.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Cheniere Energy Inc. represents 253.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.63 billion with the latest information. LNG stock price has been found in the range of $151.84 to $156.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3617690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $163.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for LNG stock

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 26.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.51 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.01, while it was recorded at 149.80 for the last single week of trading, and 124.38 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.28.

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $33,804 million, or 90.70% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,330,395, which is approximately 1.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,828,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in LNG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.73 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 23.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 29,019,616 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 32,422,476 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 156,972,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,414,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,252,903 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,828,215 shares during the same period.