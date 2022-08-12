Market cap of TAL Education Group [TAL] reaches 3.12B – now what?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.92%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended May 31, 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended May 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock dropped by -21.94%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.52. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.12 billion, with 646.34 million shares outstanding and 500.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 5040541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,376 million, or 57.60% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 42,209,280, which is approximately 35.635% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,736,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.97 million in TAL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $89.79 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 34.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 75,002,438 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 41,479,770 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 178,731,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,213,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,227,823 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,954,264 shares during the same period.