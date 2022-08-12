Market cap of Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] reaches 61.18M – now what?

Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ: SOPA] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, up 10.48%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that This E-Commerce-Focused Holding Company Reports Taking Advantage Of E-Commerce Growth In The Philippines.

Society Pass Incorporated.

E-commerce dates to 1948 during the Berlin Blockade crisis when people ordered goods via telex. The debut of the World Wide Web in 1991 and the development of a web browser in 1993 shifted e-commerce from telex to the internet.

Society Pass Incorporated stock is now -75.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOPA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.68 and lowest of $2.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.34, which means current price is +70.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, SOPA reached a trading volume of 7782403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOPA shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Society Pass Incorporated is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has SOPA stock performed recently?

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, SOPA shares gained by 27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.03 for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading.

Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -6542.26 and a Gross Margin at -654.23. Society Pass Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6687.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.54.

Society Pass Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Insider trade positions for Society Pass Incorporated [SOPA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.40% of SOPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOPA stocks are: LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC with ownership of 431,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in SOPA stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $0.38 million in SOPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Society Pass Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Society Pass Incorporated [NASDAQ:SOPA] by around 1,065,679 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 177,809 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,317,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOPA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,483 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 141,350 shares during the same period.