Market cap of Phillips 66 [PSX] reaches 41.93B – now what?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] price surged by 3.15 percent to reach at $2.7. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Phillips 66 Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reported second-quarter earnings of $3.2 billion or $6.53 per share; adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion or $6.77 per share.

Generated $1.8 billion of operating cash flow; $3.6 billion excluding working capital.

A sum of 2782217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Phillips 66 shares reached a high of $88.60 and dropped to a low of $86.22 until finishing in the latest session at $88.33.

The one-year PSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.18. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $114.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $105, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PSX stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PSX shares from 100 to 104.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.77, while it was recorded at 85.41 for the last single week of trading, and 84.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 6.30%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,871 million, or 72.20% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,933,380, which is approximately 5.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,037,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly 7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 33,127,356 shares. Additionally, 589 investors decreased positions by around 17,843,958 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 287,204,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,175,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,117,946 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,856 shares during the same period.