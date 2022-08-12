Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 10.18M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Reports Progress in Provisional Investigation of Traditional Chinese Medicine Herbs for Potential Monkeypox Treatment Programs.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that it has begun to receive updates on the potential benefits of specific traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs from its recently launched provisional study into feasible treatment applications of TCM for Monkeypox.

The company announced last month that it had begun a provisional investigation via its majority owned Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Zhongrun”), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China. Since the initial announcement, Zhongrun has supplied leading hospitals, TCM study institutions and TCM pharmaceuticals companies various ranges of TCM herbs for the Monkeypox programs. Now, the company has begun to receive reports on the relative performance of specific TCM herbs in relation to the management and cessation of Monkeypox related symptoms. As such, Zhongrun will begin to selectively ramp up supply of the more beneficial TCM herbs to better foster more in-depth research in the search for a holistic and effective response to the rapidly spreading virus.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is now -80.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EJH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3146 and lowest of $0.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.98, which means current price is +14.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 4742229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.31. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3166, while it was recorded at 0.3105 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9524 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 305,199, which is approximately -43.804% of the company’s market cap and around 65.16% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 131,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $13000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 242,596 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 511,669 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 158,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,596 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 72,385 shares during the same period.