Market cap of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] reaches 17.81M – now what?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] closed the trading session at $1.68 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $1.72. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Oral fadraciclib demonstrated good tolerability with continuous dosing; anticipate entering Phase 2 POC stage in 2H 2022 –.

– Demonstrated evidence of target engagement for CDK2 and CDK9 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.81 percent and weekly performance of 35.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 825.89K shares, CYCC reached to a volume of 10021808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

CYCC stock trade performance evaluation

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.48. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2437, while it was recorded at 1.3670 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7163 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 41.50% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 514,780, which is approximately 59.685% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 508,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.85 million in CYCC stocks shares; and SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.71 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 383,476 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 587,317 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,031,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,002,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,566 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 506,514 shares during the same period.