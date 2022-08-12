Market cap of Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] reaches 23.55M – now what?

Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ: TYDE] price surged by 0.90 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Cryptyde, Inc. and Argo Energy Announce Energy Program Development Agreement.

Cryptyde, Inc., or the Company, (NASDAQ: TYDE) a company offering comprehensive, scalable Web3 services utilizing blockchain technologies, announced today the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde expects the program will help the Company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.

Argo Energy will assist Cryptyde in identifying power delivery and site development solutions for the infrastructure needed by Cryptyde to offer Bitcoin mining services. Cryptyde aims to mitigate the effects of potential rising and unpredictable energy costs while reducing harmful carbon emissions by employing a comprehensive combination of solar and other renewable sources. Cryptyde believes the approach of ultimately using sustainable energy will add financial and operational efficiency to their Bitcoin mining services while diminishing environmental impact.

A sum of 2832102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.56M shares. Cryptyde Inc. shares reached a high of $1.2399 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryptyde Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TYDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78.

TYDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.63 for Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cryptyde Inc. Fundamentals:

Cryptyde Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cryptyde Inc. [TYDE] Insider Position Details

41 institutional holders increased their position in Cryptyde Inc. [NASDAQ:TYDE] by around 1,025,443 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 401,255 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 931,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,358,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYDE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,520 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 264,668 shares during the same period.