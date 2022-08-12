Market cap of Creatd Inc. [CRTD] reaches 13.48M – now what?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.01%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Creatd Announces the Successful Public Release of its Vocal iOS App Ahead of Schedule.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), today announced the game-changing release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS to the general public. The long-awaited first version of the Vocal app was built to exponentially enhance the reach of Vocal creators. New app-exclusive features will significantly improve reader experience, allowing users to easily discover curated stories, widening distribution of content and opening up new monetization opportunities for creators. The introduction of the app presents partnering brands with yet another outlet to Vocal’s rapidly-growing audience by providing them with a scalable and unique platform to introduce products and services that are aligned with Creatd’s vision.

Users can now download the Vocal app from the Apple App Store to engage with the content and creators they know and love, and discover new favorites. The app leverages Vocal’s existing “Subscribe” feature to enable enhanced content discovery with an emphasis on reader preferences; app users will have the benefit of quick and easy access to a custom in-app “Library” highlighting the stories and creators they have previously subscribed-to, fostering a more personalized and highly-curated reader experience. As part of the app’s product roadmap, users will be able to access future premium resources and features, such as Vocal Coins – a new payment system within Vocal, which is part of the Company’s broader token economics initiative.

Over the last 12 months, CRTD stock dropped by -77.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.48 million, with 17.71 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, CRTD stock reached a trading volume of 2720030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04.

CRTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8580, while it was recorded at 0.7092 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5418 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creatd Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -751.98 and a Gross Margin at -34.43. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -867.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,022.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -372.97.

Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.60% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 710,073, which is approximately 3.393% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 361,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in CRTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.13 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 634,935 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 134,958 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 791,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,561,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 601,182 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 79,773 shares during the same period.