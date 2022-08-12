Market cap of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] reaches 2.61B – now what?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] traded at a low on 08/11/22, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.37. The company report on August 4, 2022 that BioCryst Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milestones.

—Q2 2022 ORLADEYO net revenue of $65.2 million—.

—FY 2022 ORLADEYO net revenue expected to be between $255 million and $265 million—.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3292351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.82%.

The market cap for BCRX stock reached $2.61 billion, with 184.90 million shares outstanding and 183.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 3292351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BCRX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.15, while it was recorded at 14.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,892 million, or 74.00% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,101,975, which is approximately -4.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,207,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.78 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $182.65 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 29,159,063 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 19,319,193 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 83,166,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,644,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,536,650 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,559,507 shares during the same period.