Market cap of Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] reaches 1.20B – now what?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.98 during the day while it closed the day at $4.78. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Archer Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Success of Maker Flight Test Program, Completion of PDR and United Airlines Pre-Delivery Payment Advances Path To Commercialization.

Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Archer Aviation Inc. stock has also gained 5.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACHR stock has inclined by 47.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.23% and lost -20.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ACHR stock reached $1.20 billion, with 238.78 million shares outstanding and 129.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 9611340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

ACHR stock trade performance evaluation

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 59.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $266 million, or 31.70% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,173,526, which is approximately -6.844% of the company’s market cap and around 16.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 5,270,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.19 million in ACHR stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $25.19 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 15,623,114 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 12,683,979 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 27,313,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,620,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,443,959 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,499,703 shares during the same period.