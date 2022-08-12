Market Analysts see United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] falling to $227. Time to buy?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] gained 1.02% or 2.06 points to close at $204.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2727691 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that UPS to Acquire Multinational Healthcare Logistics Provider Bomi Group.

Acquisition Will Enhance End-to-End Global Healthcare Logistics Capabilities and Expand Scale and Expertise in Europe and Latin America.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced plans to acquire Bomi Group, an industry-leading multinational healthcare logistics provider. The transaction will add temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 highly-skilled Bomi Group team members to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America.

It opened the trading session at $203.36, the shares rose to $205.90 and dropped to $201.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPS points out that the company has recorded -9.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 2727691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $209.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.09 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.44, while it was recorded at 199.26 for the last single week of trading, and 198.79 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

There are presently around $107,050 million, or 71.30% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,251,167, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,873,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.01 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.94 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,164 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 31,301,881 shares. Additionally, 916 investors decreased positions by around 17,687,747 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 474,663,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,652,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,007,098 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 2,457,181 shares during the same period.