Market Analysts see KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $1.16. The company report on August 9, 2022 that KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Portfolio in the Sunbelt with Acquisitions in Georgia and Texas.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired two industrial properties – one located in Georgia and one in Texas. The properties serve the Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth (“DFW”) metropolitan areas and were acquired in two separate transactions from two separate buyers for a total purchase price of approximately $300 million.

The Atlanta property is located in Buford, GA and consists of four newly constructed Class A industrial warehouses totaling 1.1 million square feet (“SF”). The property is adjacent to I-85, an important regional trucking route. The buildings are leased to a diverse mix of high-quality tenants.

A sum of 4154562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.14M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $57.54 and dropped to a low of $56.20 until finishing in the latest session at $56.66.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.49. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $67.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.65.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.53, while it was recorded at 53.83 for the last single week of trading, and 61.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 4.73%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,416 million, or 78.20% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,932,856, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,640,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.71 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 36,321,667 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 48,967,846 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 363,277,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,567,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,315,946 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 17,308,103 shares during the same period.