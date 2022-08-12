Market Analysts see Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] closed the trading session at $24.02 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.54, while the highest price level was $24.33. The company report on August 4, 2022 that CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE.

Second Quarter Revenue Increase Driven by Strong Demand and Strength Across All Segments.

Topgolf Delivers 8% Growth in Same Venue Sales Compared to 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.46 percent and weekly performance of 3.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, ELY reached to a volume of 3022080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ELY stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ELY shares from 49 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

ELY stock trade performance evaluation

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, ELY shares gained by 14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.65, while it was recorded at 22.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.62.

Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 19.30%.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,405 million, or 79.60% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 21,175,226, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,939,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.81 million in ELY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $298.54 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly -0.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 32,078,433 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 14,606,031 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 95,091,308 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,775,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,269,064 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,523,873 shares during the same period.