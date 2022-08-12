Market Analysts see Aramark [ARMK] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces New Concessions Menu and Premium Foodservice Offerings for MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO.

In advance of MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facilities services partner of nine MLB stadiums, is announcing a variety of new concession items and premium hospitality services for the second annual event and first MLB at Field of Dreams matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds near Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 11.

Among the new concessions items are two dishes inspired by local fare in Chicago (Cubs) and Cincinnati (Reds) as well as traditional ballpark favorites with a twist, including:.

A sum of 3478899 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Aramark shares reached a high of $36.94 and dropped to a low of $36.01 until finishing in the latest session at $36.32.

The one-year ARMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.52. The average equity rating for ARMK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $40, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on ARMK stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARMK shares from 35 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

ARMK Stock Performance Analysis:

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.29, while it was recorded at 35.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aramark Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.03 and a Gross Margin at +3.05. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 287.71. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ARMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 32.70%.

Aramark [ARMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,505 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,052,453, which is approximately 0.65% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,769,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $754.35 million in ARMK stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $607.79 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly -1.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 14,720,538 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 15,100,915 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 231,872,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,693,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,565 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,596,467 shares during the same period.