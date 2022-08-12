Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] moved up 18.50: Why It’s Important

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] jumped around 1.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.20 at the close of the session, up 18.50%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued usage growth and accelerating monetization.

Jumia Technologies AG stock is now -28.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JMIA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.39 and lowest of $7.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.47, which means current price is +83.24% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 10272969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 44.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.36 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.07 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 2,394,911 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,574,012 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 16,551,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,520,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 483,233 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,145 shares during the same period.