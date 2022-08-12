JMP Securities slashes price target on ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] – find out why.

ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ: ACVA] jumped around 1.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.63 at the close of the session, up 13.70%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ACV Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Gains Market Share, Delivers Solid Revenue Growth and Margin ImprovementUpdates 2022 Guidance.

ACV Auctions Inc. stock is now -54.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACVA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.08 and lowest of $7.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.88, which means current price is +41.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ACVA reached a trading volume of 3142322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACVA shares is $17.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for ACV Auctions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ACVA stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ACVA shares from 17 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACV Auctions Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACVA in the course of the last twelve months was 252.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ACVA stock performed recently?

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.66. With this latest performance, ACVA shares gained by 32.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.01 for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.43. ACV Auctions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.27.

ACV Auctions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACV Auctions Inc. go to 0.80%.

Insider trade positions for ACV Auctions Inc. [ACVA]

There are presently around $803 million, or 84.70% of ACVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACVA stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 12,334,054, which is approximately 27.774% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,143,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.91 million in ACVA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $72.76 million in ACVA stock with ownership of nearly 6.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACV Auctions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in ACV Auctions Inc. [NASDAQ:ACVA] by around 19,153,051 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 21,805,708 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 52,112,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,071,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACVA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,528,594 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 17,151,092 shares during the same period.