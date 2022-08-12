HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] fell -52.20% so far this year. What now?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on August 5, 2022 that REPEAT – HIVE Blockchain Provides July 2022 Production Update.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2022.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HIVE) (FSE:HBFA.F) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company’s global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for the month of July 2022, with a BTC HODL balance of 3,091 Bitcoin and 6,820 Ethereum as of August 4, 2022.

A sum of 2712962 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $6.75 and dropped to a low of $6.19 until finishing in the latest session at $6.31.

The one-year HIVE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.73. The average equity rating for HIVE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.25. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 96.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 9.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.31.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 9.34% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,188,475, which is approximately -12.175% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 912,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 million in HIVE stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $4.18 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly 43.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 1,186,137 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,049,615 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 4,232,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,468,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,506 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 390,907 shares during the same period.