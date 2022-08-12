Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell -54.85% so far this year. What now?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] closed the trading session at $7.22 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.66, while the highest price level was $7.75. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Provides Third Quarter 2022 Guidance.

Q2 2022 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS are in line with Updated Guidance on June 20, 2022Company Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 35% to 39% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 35.5% to 37.5%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 11.6 Cents to 15.6 Cents.

Q2 2022 revenues was $312.6M, a decrease of 24.3% QoQ. Q2 GM reached 43.6%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HIMX reached to a volume of 5431227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX stock trade performance evaluation

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.80, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.01 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.41. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.84.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259 million, or 23.30% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,739,072, which is approximately -13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 3,730,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.94 million in HIMX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.93 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly -10.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 5,799,162 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,171,462 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 13,850,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,821,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,372,851 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,065,390 shares during the same period.