Guggenheim slashes price target on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] – find out why.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.79 during the day while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Borrows Additional $9.6 Million Under Previously Announced Credit Facility.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has borrowed an additional $9.6 million pursuant to the previously announced senior secured term loan facility with Atlas Credit Partners. The additional borrowing increases the total loan amount to $94.7 million and is subject to the same terms and conditions as the $85 million loan announced earlier this week.

“This facility continues to provide the flexibility to fast-track our manufacturing capacity expansion to accelerate the shift to clean energy and to deliver against our $460 million orders backlog,” said Randall B. Gonzales, Chief Financial Officer of Eos.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock has also loss -12.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOSE stock has inclined by 68.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.66% and lost -69.02% year-on date.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $118.46 million, with 56.02 million shares outstanding and 55.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 3511008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 56.70% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,997,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.31 million in EOSE stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $7.23 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly 6.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 5,881,292 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,928 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,604,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,771,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,401 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 676,964 shares during the same period.