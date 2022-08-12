Guggenheim lifts Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2046 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Soleno Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided a corporate update, and reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 11.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLNO stock has inclined by 36.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.04% and lost -52.44% year-on date.

The market cap for SLNO stock reached $22.64 million, with 80.02 million shares outstanding and 72.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SLNO reached a trading volume of 5418492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLNO stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SLNO shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

SLNO stock trade performance evaluation

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1782, while it was recorded at 0.1809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3441 for the last 200 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.49.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 40.80% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 18,022,602, which is approximately 74.933% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,436,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in SLNO stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.33 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 21,107,680 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 958,696 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 28,689,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,755,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,036,030 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 82,976 shares during the same period.