Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Is Currently 12.53 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.35%. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Viactiv® Product Line Contributes to Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History of Approximately $3.275 Million, Shows Significant Revenue Growth from Prior Quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically-supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company also provided a corporate update to stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, GHSI stock dropped by -87.51%. The one-year Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.0. The average equity rating for GHSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.48 million, with 39.15 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, GHSI stock reached a trading volume of 5411111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHSI shares is $0.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

GHSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1527, while it was recorded at 0.1519 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4544 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,226,242, which is approximately 795.18% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,076,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -0.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 2,257,786 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 179,326 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,275,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,712,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,705 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 110,439 shares during the same period.