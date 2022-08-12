Goldman lifts Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.17 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Leading real estate services firm highlights progress toward net zero emissions target, diversity metrics and more in report.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which covers the firm’s efforts and progress across key ESG areas for the 2021 fiscal year and highlights how the firm’s people demonstrate its purpose of making an impact.

Cushman & Wakefield plc stock is now -27.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CWK Stock saw the intraday high of $16.32 and lowest of $16.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.54, which means current price is +16.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 960.88K shares, CWK reached a trading volume of 3507490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CWK stock performed recently?

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 18.91 for the last 200 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.75 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]

There are presently around $3,643 million, or 84.10% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 37,753,672, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 37,753,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $610.48 million in CWK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $544.64 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 11,288,038 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 29,558,707 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 184,474,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,321,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,000,523 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,975,931 shares during the same period.