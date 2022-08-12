Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ: GOGL] closed the trading session at $11.50 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.22, while the highest price level was $11.68. The company report on August 8, 2022 that GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022.

Golden Ocean Group Limited advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.66 percent and weekly performance of 11.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, GOGL reached to a volume of 2891986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGL shares is $14.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Golden Ocean Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Ocean Group Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.38.

GOGL stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, GOGL shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.80, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.39 and a Gross Margin at +43.90. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.08.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group Limited [GOGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $502 million, or 26.20% of GOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 8,465,084, which is approximately 14.566% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; FOLKETRYGDFONDET, holding 7,599,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.39 million in GOGL stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $60.37 million in GOGL stock with ownership of nearly 183.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Ocean Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Ocean Group Limited [NASDAQ:GOGL] by around 20,774,411 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 10,586,984 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,321,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,683,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,786 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,846,343 shares during the same period.