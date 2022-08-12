Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] moved up 28.41: Why It’s Important

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] closed the trading session at $3.39 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.70, while the highest price level was $3.66. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Gamida Cell Announces Dosing of First Patient in Company-Sponsored Phase 1/2 Study of NK Cell Therapy Candidate GDA-201.

-The company-sponsored Phase 1/2 study is evaluating a cryopreserved, readily available formulation of GDA-201 for the treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas -.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapy candidates for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, announces dosing of the first patient in a company-sponsored Phase 1/2 study evaluating a cryopreserved, readily available formulation of GDA-201 for the treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas (NCT05296525).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.46 percent and weekly performance of 73.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 69.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 391.71K shares, GMDA reached to a volume of 5690318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

GMDA stock trade performance evaluation

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.85. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 69.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.73 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.02.

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60 million, or 28.30% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 5,128,300, which is approximately 17.532% of the company’s market cap and around 30.14% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,587,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.55 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.3 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 1,459,210 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,291,882 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 13,897,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,648,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,856 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,146 shares during the same period.