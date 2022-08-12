Frontline Ltd. [FRO] moved up 4.76: Why It’s Important

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.45 at the close of the session, up 4.76%. The company report on August 8, 2022 that FRO – 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Frontline Ltd. advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Frontline Ltd. stock is now 61.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRO Stock saw the intraday high of $11.61 and lowest of $11.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.57, which means current price is +87.70% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 2965955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.82. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.67 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $536 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 10,740,390, which is approximately 10513.034% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,310,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.26 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.03 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 7.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 20,441,813 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,054,556 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,353,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,849,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,176,505 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,952 shares during the same period.