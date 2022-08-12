Exane BNP Paribas lifts Aegon N.V. [AEG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] gained 8.41% or 0.39 points to close at $5.03 with a heavy trading volume of 4872561 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Aegon reports second quarter 2022 results.

Please click here to access all 2Q 2022 results related documents.

The Hague, August 11, 2022 – Steady progress on transformation allows Aegon to increase its free cash flow outlook.

It opened the trading session at $5.04, the shares rose to $5.105 and dropped to $5.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEG points out that the company has recorded -11.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, AEG reached to a volume of 4872561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

Trading performance analysis for AEG stock

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.63. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.34 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.11. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of $74,132 per employee.

Aegon N.V. [AEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aegon N.V. [AEG]

There are presently around $1,017 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,630,712, which is approximately 9.481% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 22,147,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.4 million in AEG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $26.86 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 41,449,589 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 2,916,632 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 157,880,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,246,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,766,440 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 290,013 shares during the same period.