EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] Revenue clocked in at $600.50 million, down -32.77% YTD: What’s Next?

EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE: EVTC] loss -0.47% or -0.16 points to close at $33.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3994375 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that EVERTEC Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 6,262,293 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. The shares are expected to be delivered on or about August 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

It opened the trading session at $33.58, the shares rose to $34.35 and dropped to $32.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVTC points out that the company has recorded -22.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 251.41K shares, EVTC reached to a volume of 3994375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVTC shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for EVERTEC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for EVERTEC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EVTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVERTEC Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVTC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for EVTC stock

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.22. With this latest performance, EVTC shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.76, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading, and 41.32 for the last 200 days.

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.32 and a Gross Margin at +44.86. EVERTEC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.53.

EVERTEC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVERTEC Inc. go to 2.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]

There are presently around $2,003 million, or 85.00% of EVTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,289,037, which is approximately 0.929% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,558,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.97 million in EVTC stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $172.03 million in EVTC stock with ownership of nearly 12.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVERTEC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE:EVTC] by around 3,383,894 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 2,684,412 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 53,555,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,623,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVTC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 229,403 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 770,752 shares during the same period.