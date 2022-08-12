Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] Stock trading around $2.02 per share: What’s Next?

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [NASDAQ: CLWT] gained 38.36% on the last trading session, reaching $2.02 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a special dividend of approximately $0.06 per ordinary share, in cash, payable on June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2022.

Shareholders do not need to take any action to receive the dividend. Shares held in brokerage accounts and street name should receive the dividend by credit to their brokerage account. American Stock Transfer and Trust LLC (“ASTT”) has been appointed paying agent for administration of the dividend and any questions should be directed to the attention of ASTT at (800) 937-5449 or (718) 921-8124.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited represents 4.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.89 million with the latest information. CLWT stock price has been found in the range of $1.92 to $2.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.06K shares, CLWT reached a trading volume of 50606767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for CLWT stock

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.63. With this latest performance, CLWT shares gained by 75.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.58 for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6500 for the last 200 days.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.63. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [CLWT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of CLWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLWT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 260,745, which is approximately -13.981% of the company’s market cap and around 58.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 96,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in CLWT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $23000.0 in CLWT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited [NASDAQ:CLWT] by around 12,973 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 66,946 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 300,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLWT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,973 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 17,784 shares during the same period.