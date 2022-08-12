Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell -82.91% so far this year. What now?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] gained 31.98% or 0.15 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 18603318 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that SportNation Honored for Best UK Football Odds at Bookmaker Awards by Better Collective.

Esports Entertainment Group’s betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch.

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – August 9, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (“EEG” or the “Company”) announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

It opened the trading session at $0.60, the shares rose to $0.6898 and dropped to $0.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMBL points out that the company has recorded -81.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 561.17K shares, GMBL reached to a volume of 18603318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for GMBL stock

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.39. With this latest performance, GMBL shares gained by 49.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4207, while it was recorded at 0.4541 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0928 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.84. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.13.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -47.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.75. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,205,260, which is approximately 458.63% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 535,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in GMBL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.21 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 9.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 2,589,342 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 995,045 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 633,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,217,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,353 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 981,298 shares during the same period.