Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Stock trading around $292.90 per share: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $292.90 on 08/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $291.504, while the highest price level was $305.605. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands ClipperCreek Product Deployments in the United States.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that ClipperCreek™, a division of Enphase offering electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is expanding product deployments amidst rising consumer interest in EVs and electrification.

Installers of ClipperCreek products in the United States have seen growing deployments of the EV charging infrastructure. Industry-leading technology and electric vehicle charging providers like Xeal Energy and ZEF Energy are using Enphase’s ClipperCreek products to build out their networks and reach more people across the country.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.11 percent and weekly performance of -0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 2898597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $261.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $174 to $281. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 17.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 83.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 52.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.37 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.96, while it was recorded at 295.12 for the last single week of trading, and 191.97 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.27%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,414 million, or 74.00% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,018,530, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,980,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.53 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,029,468 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 9,146,769 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 74,420,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,596,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,245,383 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,552 shares during the same period.